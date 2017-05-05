Dear Maya Trailer: Manisha Koirala’s film is about a lonely woman’s search for love

Dear Maya trailer: Manisha Koirala looks dreamy as she tries to live different shades of life. Dear Maya trailer: Manisha Koirala looks dreamy as she tries to live different shades of life.

Manisha Koirala is back doing what she does best, playing interesting characters onscreen. The Dil Se actor is making a comeback in the films with Sunaina Bhatnagar’s Dear Maya. The film which has been shot quietly without not many knowing about it sees Manisha as a lonely middle aged lady who refrains from stepping out from her home until she receives a love letter. After releasing the intriguing teaser titled ‘Manisha Koirala never seen before’, the makers of the film have finally come out with the trailer and the poster of the film. And after seeing them both, we can only say Manisha could not have had a better comeback than this.

Also read | Alia Bhatt’s topless photo is raising temperatures and it’s not even new! See pic

In the three-minute long trailer, we meet Manisha’s character Mayadevi who initially is engulfed with pain and anguish but as the trailer plays we see her living the different shades of life, especially the red colour that is her favourite. But what is that which suddenly added colours to her pale and dull life? It is the school girls, Anna and Ira, who one day decide to write love letters to Mayadevi on behalf of an imaginary man. Everything looks dreamy to the teenage girls until one day Maya decides to sell her everything to be with the man who doesn’t exist.

Watch Dear Maya trailer here:

Anna decides to tell the truth to Mayadevi but Ira stops her from doing so and Mayadevi leaves for Delhi. Filled with guilt and remorse, Anna narrates the entire incident to her parents who send her away to a boarding school to keep her away from Ira. Seven years later, Anna goes out to look for Mayadevi and Ira accompanies her despite her strong denial. Now whether they succeed in finding Mayadevi or not will only be known on June 2, when the film will hit the theatres.

See poster of Dear Maya shared by Manisha Koirala

With the main plot of the film already revealed, we wonder what’s more in store for the movie buffs in the movie, which Manisha refuses to address as her second innings in Bollywood. This will be Manisha’s first film after she won her battle with cancer. After Dear Maya, the 46-year-old actor has Sanjay Dutt’s biopic in her kitty where she essays the role of legendary Nargis Dutt.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd