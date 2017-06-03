Dear Maya: Shah Rukh Khan posts an adorable message for ‘beautiful’ Manisha Koirala, urges fans to watch her comeback film

Shahrukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in the film Dil Se. (Express archive photo) Shahrukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in the film Dil Se. (Express archive photo)

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to wish his Dil Se co-star and friend Manisha Koirala on her comeback film titled Dear Maya. The film did not made much headway in terms of box office numbers and the reviews have also rated it mediocre. However, Manisha Koirala apparently has chosen a great vehicle for a comeback to the film industry. Shah Rukh Khan announced on his official Twitter account, “My friend @mkoirala new film Dear Maya is out today. She is so beautiful in more ways than anyone can imagine…do go and see her film please.”

Recently, while Manisha Koirala was promoting her film, she had said that Shah Rukh is protective about her. She said this to filmmaker Imtiaz Ali during a chat about her journey in Bollywood. Imtiaz had asked what Shah Rukh Khan was like two decades ago, to which the Bombay star said, “He has been the same, except the fact that with Mani sir, everybody gets quite (respectful), addressing him with ‘sir’. Shah Rukh is full of energy and enthusiasm. He is a great guy to work with. He has been an absolute pleasure. He used to be very protective and advise me a lot. He probably felt, ‘She is not getting it right.’ I was way too casual. I didn’t care much.”

My friend @mkoirala new film Dear Maya is out today. She is so beautiful in more ways than anyone can imagine…do go and see her film please. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2017

Now, we see the Badshah of Bollywood gushing about Manisha’s beauty and it feels great to know that actors are looking out for each other. The film directed by Sunaina released on June 2.

