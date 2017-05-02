Dear Maya: Before Manisha Koirala plays Nargis, here is another film where she is painting a mysterious picture. Watch video

Manisha Koirala will be seen in Dear Maya, which looks like a suspense-drama. Manisha Koirala will be seen in Dear Maya, which looks like a suspense-drama.

Before the audience see her transform into veteran star Nargis Dutt in the much-anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic, scheduled to hit theatres later this year, actor Manisha Koirala is set to engage with her fans through another project, Dear Maya.

While she quietly worked on her film, with not many knowing about it, Manisha is making sure that its first look makes some noise. The actor shared the teaser of Dear Maya, and it is arresting to say the least. The 30-second clip shows a woman (Manisha) standing by the window, looking out in despair. As the camera pans on her face, you not only notice the age effect of her in the form of wrinkles, but also clear signs of anguish and pain. Backed by a haunting tune that adds to the mystery of the character, the clip ends with the woman sighing and fading into oblivion.

The video, whose title reads ‘Manisha Koirala never seen before’, has gone viral and piqued audience’s interest in the film. A while back, when the 46-year-old actor was asked about the movie, she had told IANS, “Well this movie has an interesting script. This is not my second innings. I was always here… And I am around, but yes I will do one film in a year.”

At an event last month, the actor was asked about the Sanjay Dutt biopic, which is being directed Rajkumar Hirani, and Manisha was more than happy to share that her look test was done and she was about to begin preparation for her role. “Whenever I see a cancer survivor today, it is already a relieving moment for me, and I am affected by it any which ways. So when I will be performing Nargis Dutt on screen for the Sanjay Dutt biopic, I haven’t performed yet, of course I will be revisiting that. It is a great opportunity to be playing Nargis Dutt and it is a great honour. She is a legendary figure and I hope I do justice to the chance that I’m given,” she said.

Talking to a leading daily, Hirani had said that the main reason why he signed Manisha was because just like Nargis, the actor too had suffered cancer and hence, could bring out the pain of that experience convincingly.