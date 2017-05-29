Dear Maya actor Manisha Koirala: I had a dreamy idea of marriage

Manisha Koirala’s Dear Maya chronicles the story of a woman who is looking for love Manisha Koirala’s Dear Maya chronicles the story of a woman who is looking for love

Actress Manisha Koirala says she had a dreamy idea about marriage and blames herself for her short-lived marriage with Nepali businessman Samrat Dahal. The actress married in 2010 but got divorced two years later. “I had a dreamy idea of marriage. If you are in a bad relationship then it’s better to separate. There is no bitterness.

“I take full responsibility of hurrying up and wanting to get married and then realizing I am not meant for this. There is no fault from other side, the fault is mine,” Manisha told PTI. Professionally, Manisha is charged up for her next release Dear Maya which shows her as a lonely middle-aged lady, who refrains from stepping out from her home until she receives a love letter. However, in real life she is not keen on getting into a relationship. “No, because at this point I am content with my life and my work. Let me live life like this for a while. We will see later (what to do),” she says.

Dear Maya chronicles the story of a woman who is looking for love. The 46-year-old Dil Se actress feels the emotion is nothing short of magic. “With time, one’s perception and needs towards life changes. But when somebody is in love or in hope of love you automatically start looking beautiful, there is glow and smile on face. When one is loved in life you can see the change. Love has magic,” she says.

In the trailer, Manisha’s character Mayadevi is initially engulfed with pain and anguish but she changes after two school girls, Anna and Ira, decide to write love letters to her on behalf of an imaginary man. “In the film, the character of Mayadevi appeared dead. She was dark but then there is the sparkle in her eyes, there is the ray of hope for love, she starts transforming and changing and that is what is portrayed through the character and it’s all true in real life as well,” Manisha says.

Also read | Manisha Koirala’s TED Talks on surviving cancer has impressed not just her fans, but even Shraddha Kapoor, watch video

According to the Bombay actress, her character in the film is extremely strange and that’s why she was excited to do it. “I haven’t done a role like this before, so I was kicked about doing it. But to get into the skin of the character and to emote the emotions was a bit difficult,” she says. As the film is riding on her shoulders, Manisha says she does feel the responsibility. “There would be an expectation from this film because of me and it’s fair enough, and that’s why it adds responsibility on me to pick and chose a film correctly. So that’s why I am careful,” she says. Manisha is busy promoting her film on popular television shows and giving interviews.

The actress says she has realized that promotions are a part and parcel of today’s cinema and everybody is doing it, so it is ok. Releasing on June 2, the film is directed by Sunaina Bhatnagar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now