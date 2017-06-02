Dear Maya actor Manisha Koirala: Don’t shy away from healing

Dear Maya actor Manisha Koirala says the film is not completely based on depression but there will be an aspect of it in the film. Dear Maya actor Manisha Koirala says the film is not completely based on depression but there will be an aspect of it in the film.

Manisha Koirala, the effortlessly striking beauty of the 90s and cancer survivor, is making her comeback in Sunaina Bhatnagar’s film Dear Maya. The film tells the story of a about a lonely woman who lives in the hills of Shimla and faces an unexpected encounter with love. She suddenly starts getting love letters and they bring light and colour in her otherwise dull life. She remains unaware that those are actually letters written by two innocent teenagers who only aimed to bring a little bit of colour in her otherwise boring life. She goes out in search for the man, who does not exist. So does this film partially talk about depression?

During an interaction with indianexpress.com, she said, “Dear Maya does not revolve around depression but yes we touch upon an aspect of that,” said Manisha Koirala.

“But I would like to say that it is very common in every household, in the younger generation, the older generation, and we normally tend to hide and not come forward and seek help. Also when we know that someone from our family is suffering from depression, we always brush it under the carpet. I think we need to take professional help. We shouldn’t be shying away from depression. There is no harm in taking help because, there are professionals who can help you with anything in life, any kind of challenges whether it is mental, physical, I think there is always a cure and healing provided you want that healing for yourself. Don’t shy away from healing,” she added.

Dear Maya will be releasing this Friday.

