Dear Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan is more Pataudi than Kapoor and these pictures are proof

Taimur Ali Khan was recently photographed outside grandmother Babita’s residence. Taimur Ali Khan was recently photographed outside grandmother Babita’s residence.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s gorgeous son Taimur Ali Khan was recently photographed outside grandmother Babita’s residence. Needless to say, the little Pataudi created another frenzy among paparazzi. Taimur was dressed in a pair of white shirt and striped blue trousers. Accompanied by his nanny, Taimur just like his mother Kareena pouted for cameras. Taimur’s latest picture also is proof that the little cuddle bear resembles his father Saif more than his mother.

Interestingly, Kareena broached the same subject during a recent chat show. Kareena shared that how she and Saif always argue if Taimur is more Pataudi or Kapoor. But these latest photographs surely say that Taimur is growing into a young handsome Pataudi. “Every month (with Taimur) is going to be different. I think he is a perfect mix of Saif and me, more so like me, of a Kapoor, I think so. I think he looks exactly like my dad because I think I look like my dad. He is more like my dad,” Kareena said during chat show.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

“Saif and I keep arguing that he is more like a Pataudi and I am like no, he is like a Kapoor. But of course, his gorgeous sea blue eyes which he has taken from my grandfather and Lolo and that is amazing. I think it’s going to be a beautiful journey,” Kareena added.

Kareena who was in Malaysia to attend a store opening is back in Mumbai. The actor is currently working on Veere Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd