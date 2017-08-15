Dear Jacqueline Fernandez, we are fans of your moves

Jacqueline Fernandez will also show off her moves in her upcoming film, A Gentleman Sundar Susheel Risky. Jacqueline Fernandez will also show off her moves in her upcoming film, A Gentleman Sundar Susheel Risky.

As if the pole dance in her upcoming film A Gentleman was not enough, Jacqueline Fernandez has shared another seductive video. But before you get ideas, we have to tell you that this video is of her dance practice on what we are guessing is her upcoming number Bandook Meri Laila from the Raj Nidimoru and DK Krishna directorial.

The actor shared the video on Twitter and announced a workshop. Along with the video, she wrote, “Had the pleasure of working with this mad man @bensoyza so excited for his workshop tomo along with my fav @karishmachavan be there guys it’s gonna be awesome.”

Over the years, Jacqueline has not only been grabbing eyeballs but also improving as an actor. If you compare her films, you would know that this sexy lady has come a long way.

Meanwhile, we just cannot take our eyes off how she sways. How can we not mention her pole dance! Jacky instantly made news for her pole dance sequence in the song Chandralekha from A Gentleman. The actor described it has an “awesome experience.”

Recently, amid the busy promotional schedule, Jacqueline went on a short trip to Tokyo to celebrate her birthday. Going by her updates, we can safely say that she had a gala time.

Up next in Jacky’s career is her next big film this year, Judwaa 2, which will also star Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd