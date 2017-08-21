David Dhawan on working with Govinda again: Why not? We have created history

David Dhawan is still keen to work with Govinda. David Dhawan is still keen to work with Govinda.

Slamming David Dhawan for apparently not supporting him in the low phase of his career, Bollywood actor Govinda has vowed never to collaborate with the filmmaker, who, once upon a time, was not only his frequent collaborator but also a close friend. But if one asks the director, he still sees a possibility of teaming up with the actor, along with whom he has given the audience all-time entertainers like Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jayegi and Partner, among several others.

Earlier this year, during the promotions of his film, Aagaya Hai Hero, Govinda ranted against David Dhawan, saying, “I don’t want to work with him as he didn’t stand by me during my bad phase. When a person thinks that you are not competent enough to do his film or work with him, one should not ask for work from that person.”

Today, at the trailer launch of Judwaa 2, David was asked if he would want to recreate his magic with Govinda in a future project. The director promptly replied, “Why not? Of course,” before moving on to mention that even though the ’90s star was ‘different’, it should not be forgotten that he has teamed up with actors besides Govinda. “I have always made films which entertain the audience and all the actors have worked with me. But obviously, Govinda has been different…we have created history. That’s it. Now I am making films with my son…”

David’s last two films have been with son Varun Dhawan – Main Tera Hero (2014) and the upcoming comedy, Judwaa 2. The latter is a remake of the 1997 hit comedy, Judwaa, which starred Salman Khan in a double role. Judwaa was also directed by David.

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez, who would be reprising the roles played by Rambha and Karisma Kapoor respectively. Judwaa 2 will arrive in theatres on September 29.

