Darsheel Safary from Taare Zameen Par is all grown up and a total heartthrob. Here’s a ‘Quickie’ look

Darsheel Safary, who made his debut with heart-wrenching story of Ishaan from Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par, is now a grown-up and quite a babe. In fact, we would go as far as to say that you would find hard to recognise him. The actor is coming back with a film called Quickie, a teenage love story. The poster of the film was released today. Apart from Darsheel, what caught our eye was the teaser line of the film, ‘no buffering, no suffering’, and it also says its based on true events.

Even in the background, we see a lot of words that today’s tech-driven teenagers use. For example: YOLO, Bae, Instalove and so on. So, what kind of love would it talk about? Well, we have to wait and watch but seems like it would explore the tech-driven relationships of today.

Darsheel Safary to star in #Quickie, a teenage love story. Pradip Atluri directs. Producers Tony D’Souza, Amul Vikas Mohan, Nitin Upadhyaya. pic.twitter.com/3AEtse6BXp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2017

Meanwhile, we are completely awed by how the little boy has transformed. After Taare Zameen Par, Darsheel appeared in Bum Bum Bole and a few other films. He also appeared on a dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 5. The actor is now coming back after a five-year gap and the wait has been worth it.

Darsheel’s acting has always been impressive. As Ishaan, the actor won hearts and won multiple awards. Darsheel also did theatre for a while. He had debuted in commercial theatre with Abhishek Pattnaik’s play, ‘Can I Help You?’. We hope the actor gets a second wind with his new film.

Quickie has been directed by Pradip Atluri and produced by Tony D’Souza, Amul Vikas Mohan and Nitin Upadhyaya.

