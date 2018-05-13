Husband Daniel Weber wishes his ‘amazing’ wife Sunny Leone on her birthday

Daniel Weber wishes wife Sunny Leone on her birthday. Daniel Weber wishes wife Sunny Leone on her birthday.

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone celebrates her 37th birthday today. And the first and foremost one to wish the stunning actor on her birthday was none other than her husband Daniel Weber. He took to Twitter to share a romantic message for Sunny alongside a picture of the couple with their friends and wrote, “Happy bday @sunnyleone and Happy 1st Mother’s Day. You are amazing in a million different ways. Another crazy chapter begins in life !!! Thank you to our extended family for everything !!! @hitendrakapopara @pyedle @tomasmoucka @richardkrocil @swellflock @jeetihairtstylist”.

It is a time for double celebration for Sunny as she shares her birthday with Mother’s Day this year. It’s her first Mother’s Day after she adopted her daughter Nisha last year. Sunny also surprised her fans when she welcomed her twins, Noah and Asher via surrogacy earlier this year. She is very much excited about her motherhood and shared in a statement, “It’s pretty cool that both are on the same day. I am not sure about my birthday but I’m looking forward to Mother’s Day.” Sunny also shared that she always wished to have three children and said in a statement to IANS, “I always pictured three children in my head but as time went by and no children… I would have been happy with one but God had different plans and made my dreams come true of a big family.”

Happy bday @sunnyleone and Happy 1st Mother’s Day. You are amazing in a million different ways. Another crazy chapter begins in life !!! Thank you to our extended family for everything !!! @hitendrakapopara @pyedle @tomasmoucka @richardkrocil @swellflock @jeetihairtstylist pic.twitter.com/Ow5BiL5imi — Daniel Weber (@DanielWeber99) May 12, 2018

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber and daughter Nisha. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber and daughter Nisha.

On the work front, Sunny Leone is currently prepping up for ZEE5’s web series based on her life story titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. She will be seen playing herself in the show. Talking about the show, Sunny said, “Initially, my answer (to make a show on her life) was that I wasn’t sure. But once I started hearing about what the director and the production house wanted, I started having an interest in it”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd