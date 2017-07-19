Dangal was not submitted by the filmmakers to IIFA, say the organisers of the popular award ceremony

Aamir Khan’s film, Dangal, was not submitted to IIFA for consideration, say the organisers. Aamir Khan’s film, Dangal, was not submitted to IIFA for consideration, say the organisers.

The makers of Dangal did not send in an entry for the 18th IIFA Weekend and Awards, the event’s organisers said on Tuesday after receiving flak for ignoring appreciated films like Dangal and Airlift in its nomination pack. The gala was held in New York last week. Neerja was given the Best Film, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury walked away with the Best Direction award for Pink, while Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were lauded as Best Actors for Udta Punjab.

After questions were raised on the credibility of the awards event and censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani called it an ‘international farce’, the IIFA organisers issued a statement. “So basically, in IIFA, forms are sent to various production houses. They fill those forms up and send it back to us. Those forms are then put out to the industry for voting and from there it becomes a nomination.

The statement further said, “So, Dangal has not sent their entry in. We would love Dangal to be a part of it. I think it’s a movie that’s broken all records. We love Aamir Khan and the two little girls. They did a great job. But unfortunately, they didn’t send their entry in. We feel sad, said Andre Timmins, Director – Wizcraft International.

Dangal performed excellently at the box office and created new records for Indian cinema in China. Aamir, who features in the lead, is known to avoid Bollywood award functions. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari is a biopic sports-drama about the Mahavir Phogat and his two daughters – Geeta Phogat (Fatima Sana Shaikh), Babita Kumari (Sanya Malhotra).

