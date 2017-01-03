Dangal tax-free in Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today announced that Aamir Khan-starter ‘Dangal’ would be tax-free in the national capital. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today announced that Aamir Khan-starter ‘Dangal’ would be tax-free in the national capital.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today announced that Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’ would be tax-free in the national capital. Announcing the government’s decision, Sisodia, who also heads the Entertainment department, said that they have issued an order in this regard. The Deputy Chief Minister also said that it is an “inspiring movie” to promote sports-spirit.

“Dangal movie would be tax-free in Delhi cinemas. Orders issued. It’s an inspiring movie to promote sports-spirit by @aamir_khan (sic),” Sisodia tweeted. Delhi’s neighbouring states – Haryana and Uttar Pradesh – recently made the Aamir Khan’s wrestling movie tax-free. The film, based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, released in the theatres on December 23.

Meanwhile, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari says he finds it a therapeutic experience for him to work with children. Tiwari made his directorial debut with Chillar Party in 2011, which he had co-directed with Vikas Bahl, while his 2014 release Bhootnath Returns had superstar Amitabh Bachchan and child actor Parth Bhalerao in lead roles.

#Dangal movie would be tax free in Delhi cinemas. Orders issued. It’s an inspiring movie to promote sports-spirit by @aamir_khan — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 3, 2017

“I love working with them. I don’t work consciously keeping children in mind. I am open to doing a kids film again. It is very therapeutic for me to work with children. But at the same time, I am not going to sit and think that I am going to write kids film. If I find something interesting about kids I will do it.”