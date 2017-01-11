Aamir Khan thanks fans for making Dangal their own, read his heartfelt note

Dangal star Aamir Khan took to Twitter to thank his director Nitesh Tiwari, and his fans for making the film such a big success. Dangal star Aamir Khan took to Twitter to thank his director Nitesh Tiwari, and his fans for making the film such a big success.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has redefined box-office success. The film not only earned acclaim for Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, it also broke practically every record at the ticket windows. As the film earns Rs 350 crore at the BO with Tuesday’s collections, Aamir has created yet another club. The actor is overwhelmed with the film’s success and he took to Twitter to share his response to the audience’s love. “I am absolutely overwhelmed with the love that Dangal has got. It is one of the most passionate responses I have ever received, I want to thank everyone for owning the film as their own. It’s the biggest compliment a creative person can receive. Thank you from bottom of my heart. And thank you Nitesh sir. Love. a,” he wrote.

The film is based on the real-life story of Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to become world-class wrestlers. The film won accolades for its eye for detail, the actor’s performance and its talented cast.

Check Dangal star Aamir Khan’s tweet here:

This is not the first time the actor has thanked his fans for Dangal’s success. Earlier, Aamir had posted, “Thank you for all the love and warmth, and thank you for owning our film. Love. Team Dangal.”

Thank you for all the love and warmth, and thank you for owning our film. Love. Team Dangal. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 27, 2016

Dangal is Aamir’s second film to earn Rs 300 crore, and is the fourth film, overall, to enter the club. However, it is the highest earner in the category.

As per the latest collections of the film, shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “#Dangal to cross ₹ 350 cr today [Tue]… [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr, Sun 14.33 cr, Mon 4.35 cr. Total: ₹ 349.65 cr. India biz. ATBB.”

And this gives Aamir, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, and whole Dangal team and their fans a reason to celebrate.

