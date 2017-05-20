Dangal propels Aamir Khan to get over 5 lakh followers on Chinese social media

Aamir Khan has got many fans in China after his film Dangal released there. Aamir Khan has got many fans in China after his film Dangal released there.

Aamir Khan’s popularity in China shot up with the runaway success of his movie Dangal and now his Chinese microblogging website account has also crossed 5.86 lakh followers overtaking that of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The 51-year-old superstar’s account on Weibo, one of the most popular social websites in China has received 5,86,591 followers till Friday evening.

Modi, who opened the account on Weibo in 2015 before his a visit to China was the most popular Indian with 1.69 lakhs followers. He still continues to update his post with China related events. Aamir Khan account, called “Amier Han” in Chinese, was opened last month ahead of the release of the biographical sports drama, which has become a smashing hit in China grossing 500 million yuan (about USD 76 million) in 13 days topping even Hollywood movies in China. The movie has created a wave of emotions across China. It is garnering huge accolades from the audience there. And, Aamir Khan film’s China collections overtook its India collections, giving rise to a new trend. This for the first time that a Hindi film did better at the box office in a foreign country than in its own country.

“Last Saturd ay along it created a new record netting 96 million yuan (about USD 15 million),” Prasad Shetty, partner of Strategic Alliance a Chinese firm promoting Indian films in China for the past few years told PTI here. Aamir himself toured Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu ahead of the release of the film.

