Dangal, one of the best movies I’ve ever seen: Saif Ali Khan praises Aamir Khan’s film

“She is not here. It is just me, my driver and my friend Jai, who watched the film. We all loved it,” said Saif Ali Khan to queries if Kareena Kapoor Khan has watched the Aamir Khan film Dangal. “She is not here. It is just me, my driver and my friend Jai, who watched the film. We all loved it,” said Saif Ali Khan to queries if Kareena Kapoor Khan has watched the Aamir Khan film Dangal.

Saif Ali Khan, who saw Dangal on Tuesday, praised the movie and termed Aamir Khan a “phenomenal actor”.

“It is really good. One of the best movies I’ve ever seen. Aamir is just phenomenal. What a lovely choice. I think everyone should watch it. We, the country, has already decided, that it is an amazing film,” said Saif at the PVR Cinema here.

Saif, who recently welcomed his first child with wife Kareena Kapoor, said that the new mother is at home.

“She is not here. It is just me, my driver and my friend Jai, who watched the film. We all loved it,” he said to queries if Kareena has watched the film.

WATCH VIDEO | ‘Dangal’ Is One Of The Best Films I’ve Ever Seen: Saif Ali Khan

As Salman Khan turned a year older, Saif extended his wishes too. “I’ll wish him personally but Happy Birthday Salman Bhai,” he said.

Also read | As Salman Khan turns 51, understanding what fuels this phenomenon

See pics as Saif Ali Khan came to watch Aamir Khan’s film Dangal:

Also read | Taimur Ali Khan’s first vacation plans with parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are fit for a royal

Saif is on leave and will resume work only in mid-January when he flies abroad for a schedule of Raja Krishna Menon’s Chef.