Dangal on Rahul Dholakia’s watchlist next

Director Rahul Dholakia says Aamir Khan’s superhit “Dangal” is on the top of his watch list films and will catch it up whenever gets time. His Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees saw a big box office clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil on January 25 with both films garnering the positive response from the audience. When asked Rahul if he will see Kabul, Rahul told PTI in an exclusive interview, “Where is the time to see the film? I am busy with ‘Raees’. Whatever little time I have I will see ‘Raees’ in theatres to understand the reaction of the audience. I have not enjoyed that bit.”

“I have not seen Dangal forget about Kaabil. So, I will first catch up ‘Dangal’ and then if I get time will see other film (referring to ‘Kaabil’).” The Parzania helmer wasn’t perplexed about the clash with Kaabil. “For me, it was like I want to make a film the way I want to. I have, to be honest and loyal to my job. Also the release date is not in my hands. I was not looking at it (referring to clash). It doesn’t matter who competes with which film.” In terms of box office numbers, Raees is ahead with Rs 59.83 crore collection, while “Kaabil” stands at Rs 38.87 crore in three days.

“I am not too much into numbers. I don’t understand it. But I do believe the numbers are phenomenal. My producers are happy and so even I am happy. Two days back I was at Gaiety Cinema (in Mumbai) watching the last show, I saw people were waiting until the end of the film. People were going crazy, they were whistling, dancing.”

Not only the audience but even B-town celebrities have liked Raees. “Lot of people from industry are saying good things about the film like Twinkle Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and others. It feels great when people come and praise your film,” Rahul says.