Latest News

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari says it is therapeutic to work with kids

Nitesh Tiwari says he finds it a therapeutic experience for him to work with children.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:January 3, 2017 6:38 pm
Dangal, Dangal news, Bollywood news, Bollywood news, Dangal news, Nitesh Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari director news, Latest news, Aamir Khan news, Latest news, Movies news Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal has garnered over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari says he finds it a therapeutic experience for him to work with children. Tiwari made his directorial debut with Chillar Party in 2011, which he had co-directed with Vikas Bahl, while his 2014 release Bhootnath Returns had superstar Amitabh Bachchan and child actor Parth Bhalerao in lead roles.

“I love working with them. I don’t work consciously keeping children in mind. I am open to doing a kids film again. It is very therapeutic for me to work with children. But at the same time I am not going to sit and think that I am going to write kids film. If I find something interesting about kids I will do it.”

Nitesh says it is the subject that choses him and not the other way round. “I don’t decide before hand that this is what I want to write. Usually, subjects chose me rather than me choosing a subject,” he said.

Look at few stills from Dangal:

Dangal, Dangal movie, Dangal box office, Dangal collection, dangal records, dangal vs sultan, dangal sultan box office, dangal total collection, dangal box office collection, dangal worldwide collection, dangal international collection, dangal overseas collection, aamir khan, aamir khan dangal, dangal aamir khan, nitesh tiwari, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news Dangal, Dangal movie, Dangal box office, Dangal collection, dangal records, dangal vs sultan, dangal sultan box office, dangal total collection, dangal box office collection, dangal worldwide collection, dangal international collection, dangal overseas collection, aamir khan, aamir khan dangal, dangal aamir khan, nitesh tiwari, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news azad, aamir khan Dangal, Dangal collection, Dangal movie, Dangal box office, Dangal box office collection, Dangal international box office, dangal overseas collection, international box office dangal, dangal total collection, aamir khan, aamir khan dangal, dangal aamir khan, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news Dangal, Dangal collection, Dangal movie, Dangal box office, Dangal box office collection, Dangal international box office, dangal overseas collection, international box office dangal, dangal total collection, aamir khan, aamir khan dangal, dangal aamir khan, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news dangal, aamir khan, shakshi tanwar, aamir khan dangal, dangal aamir khan, dangal aamir, aamir dangal, aamir khan Mahavir Singh Phogat, Mahavir Singh Phogat aamir khan, Mahavir Singh Phogat wrestler, wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat , dangal wrestler aamir khan, wrestler aamir khan dangal, Mahavir Singh Phogat biopic, biopic Mahavir Singh Phogat, Mahavir Singh Phogat biopic aamir khan, aamir khan biopic Mahavir Singh Phogat , aamir khan shahki tanwar, shakshi tanwar aamir khan, aamir khan movie, aamir khan movie dangal, dangal movie latest updates, dangal movie latest news, aamir khan latest news, aamir khan latest updates, entertainment news, indian express news

“I do a film only when I have a subject that is close to my heart. Then I start writing and this takes time. One has to wait for the right people to come on board. So you have to wait for things to fall in place, so projects do take time.” Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, which has four new faces in the roles of his on-screen daughters, has already clocked Rs 284 crore at the box office since its release on December 23.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“We did anticipate a good response but the kind of love and warmth we are getting, it’s overwhelming,” he said. When quizzed how he celebrated the film’s success, Nitesh said, “We had a party with Aamir and the whole ‘Dangal’ team in Panchgini. We all were together, remembering the time (of shooting). We had a great time.”

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 03: Latest News