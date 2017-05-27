Dangal mints Rs 825 cr at China box office but AR Rahman feels Aamir Khan has won over Chinese hearts

Released last year in India, Dangal minted over Rs 500 crore at the box office. Released last year in India, Dangal minted over Rs 500 crore at the box office.

As they say, slow and steady wins the race. And while we kept calculating the humongous figures of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion, Aamir Khan’s Dangal has won the race at least in China. The sports biopic has become the first top grossing non-Hollywood film in China by earning $117 million at the box office.

China’s popular ticketing website Maoyan confirmed the news on Tuesday. EntGroup, a leading entertainment consultancy group, also reported that the tickets sales of Dangal, which released in the country on May 5, have crossed 806 million yuan. And these figures are only increasing by the day.

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman on Saturday extended his wishes to actor Aamir Khan for the success of his film Dangal in China. “Congrats Aamir Khan and team ‘Dangal’ for winning over Chinese hearts again,” Rahman tweeted.

Congrats @aamir_khan and team Dangal for winning over Chinese hearts again ! — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 27, 2017

Released earlier this month in China, Dangal, according to trade sources, so far has minted a whopping Rs 825 crore. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal chronicles the inspiring story of the Phogat sisters, raised to be wrestling champions by their authoritative father.

Released last year in India, the film minted over Rs 500 crore at the box office. The film stars Aamir as Mahavir Singh Phogat who, despite stiff opposition from his society, trained his daughters to champions, in the most unconventional way.

