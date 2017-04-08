Dangal: Maharashtra Govt lauds Aamir Khan’s decision to not release it in Pakistan without National Anthem

Aamir Khan made the decision after Pakistan’s censor board demanded two crucial cuts in the film – the scenes having Indian flag and National Anthem. Aamir Khan made the decision after Pakistan’s censor board demanded two crucial cuts in the film – the scenes having Indian flag and National Anthem.

Aamir Khan’s decision to not release Dangal in Pakistan with cuts was welcomed by many. The actor made the decision after Pakistan’s censor board demanded two crucial cuts in the film – the scenes having Indian flag and National Anthem. And, now we hear that Maharashtra Government is also happy with Aamir Khan’s decision and congratulated the actor on same.

The Maharashtra Government passed a resolution congratulating Aamir Khan for not releasing Dangal in Pakistan without the scene having a national anthem, reported ANI. The resolution was moved by Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde.

The national anthem is played in the climax scene of Dangal where we see Aamir’s character is locked in a room while his on-screen daughter Geeta Phogat is fighting a wrestling match at commonwealth games. It’s only after Aamir hears National Anthem being played in the background, that he realises his daughter has won the championship. The scene packs an emotional punch and is one of the most poignant scenes from the film. However, Pakistan censor board didn’t want the scene to be there. And Aamir Khan was really taken back by this news.

Also Read: Salman Khan part ways with management company after nine years to give chance to in-house model

“It’s a sports-based biopic with no direct or indirect reference to Pakistan. The film only highlights India’s nationalistic sentiment, so what is the reason to chop off those scenes?” It was apparently after this request that Aamir Khan decided not to release the film in Pakistan. Even though the film might result in about Rs 10-12 crore in the loss, Aamir is reportedly not ready to edit the scenes,” an insider was quoted in Hindustan Times report.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd