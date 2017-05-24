Dangal is China’s biggest non-Hollywood hit, Aamir Khan is officially the most famous Indian

Dangal grossed an estimated Rs 716 crore after its initial run. It included Rs 511 crore in India and Rs 205 crore overseas. Dangal grossed an estimated Rs 716 crore after its initial run. It included Rs 511 crore in India and Rs 205 crore overseas.

As they say, slow and steady wins the race. And while we kept calculating the humongous figures of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion, Aamir Khan’s Dangal has won the race at least in China. The sports biopic has become the first top grossing non-Hollywood film in China by earning $117 million at the box office.

China’s popular ticketing website Maoyan confirmed the news on Tuesday. EntGroup, a leading entertainment consultancy group, also reported that the tickets sales of Dangal, which released in the country on May 5, have crossed 806 million yuan. And these figures are only increasing by the day.

Also read | Baahubali 2 producer hopes another major success for SS Rajamouli film and Dangal

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest figures on Wednesday, which now stand at $120.01 million. He wrote, “#Dangal continues win hearts + win BO in China… Week 3: Mon: $ 3.40 mn Tue: $ 3.10 mn Total: $ 120.01 million [₹ 778.25 cr].”

#Dangal continues win hearts + win BO in China… Week 3:

Mon: $ 3.40 mn

Tue: $ 3.10 mn

Total: $ 120.01 million [₹ 778.25 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2017

Ramesh Bala also took to Twitter and wrote the collections till Tuesday, “#Dangal @ #China BO on Tuesday, May 23rd 2017 collects $3.07 Million [₹ 19.91 Crs ].. Total now stands at $120 Million [₹ 778.32 Crs]” he tweeted.

#Dangal @ #China BO on Tuesday, May 23rd 2017 collects $3.07 Million [₹ 19.91 Crs ].. Total now stands at $120 Million [₹ 778.32 Crs] — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 24, 2017

A still from Dangal starring Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. A still from Dangal starring Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

This has made Dangal the highest performing non-Hollywood foreign film in the China. The film, which is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, trumped the record of Your Name, a Japanese fantasy drama, which netted 577 million yuan ($84 million) at the box office last year.

Prasad Shetty, partner of Strategic Alliance, a Chinese firm promoting Indian films in China for the past few years, had said that Dangal created a new record by earning $15 million on Saturday alone. Dangal is Aamir Khan’s third film to be released in China. He is already a popular star in the country, thanks to the success of his previous films 3 Idiots and PK there. Currently, Dangal is running in about 7000 screens in China and has become as popular as Raj Kapoor’s Awara in 1950.

As per trade pundits, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is set to trump Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 in the coming days. As per trade pundits, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is set to trump Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 in the coming days.

The film, which has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is going neck-to-neck with Baahubali 2 but going by the trends, Dangal might take a day or two to surpass its worldwide collections. Ramesh Bala in another tweet wrote, “#Dangal @ WW BO (Till May 23rd 2017): #China – ₹ 778 Crs #Taiwan – ₹ 26 Crs RoW – ₹ 744 Crs Total – ₹ 1,548 Crs.” Baahubali 2 stood at Rs 1577 crore until Monday.

#Dangal @ WW BO (Till May 23rd 2017):#China – ₹ 778 Crs#Taiwan – ₹ 26 Crs RoW – ₹ 744 Crs Total – ₹ 1,548 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 24, 2017

Dangal had its worldwide release in December last year but its re-release in China few weeks back has only added to its massive business. Aamir, who went to China to promote his film prior to its big opening, was received with a lot of love by his Chinese fans. The superstar toured Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu. The film not only got a standing ovation at its premiere, but several top Chinese film stars also wrote about it in their blogs.

Also read | Dangal propels Aamir Khan to get over 5 lakh followers on Chinese social media

Adding to the Aamir mania, the actor became equally popular on China’s microblog Weibo where he now has 6.55 lakh followers. Aamir, who opened the account to promote the wrestling drama in China is identified in Chinese as ‘Amier Han’. Today, he has surpassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become the Indian with the largest following on Weibo.

(With PTI inputs)