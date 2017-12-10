Dangal girl Zaira Wasim narrates in-flight molestation attempt, ‘He continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck’

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim shares her molestation story on Instagram. Dangal actor Zaira Wasim shares her molestation story on Instagram.

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim broke down during an Instagram live chat as she landed in Mumbai post a horrific in-flight experience. The actor, who was on her way from Delhi to Mumbai, alleged that she was molested on the flight by a middle-aged man sitting right behind her. She said she got no help from the flight crew even on complaining.

“I just landed, the whole irony of this that I yelled… and this is not done… this is not how you should be treated or made to feel… this is terrible. This is how they will take care of girls? No one will help us if we don’t decide to help ourselves and that is the worst thing,” said the actor during the Instagram live.

Using Instagram Stories, she shared a pic of the man’s foot, which was rested on her arm-rest. After that, Zaira explained her ordeal with texts. She wrote, “The lights were dimmed, so it was even worse. It continued for another 5-10 minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck.” She continued, ” So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my 2-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it.”

Check her Instagram stories here:

“It was all chill till I felt somebody brushing against my back while I was half asleep. I ignored it the first time. Blamed the turbulence for it. Until I woke me up to this PLEASANT SIGHT of his Beautiful foot rubbing my back and neck. Guess he couldn’t sit like a civilised human being and placed his foot on my armrest while he’s fully PHELAOED his body on his seat,” she continued.

The 17-year-old Zaira Wasim won the National Film Award for her performance in Dangal.

