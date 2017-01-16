Dangal girl Zaira Wasim apologises and deletes post, writes a justification and deletes it too

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim, who is from Kashmir took to social media to post an apology., without saying what is this for. Dangal girl Zaira Wasim, who is from Kashmir took to social media to post an apology., without saying what is this for.

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim is going places. After giving a power-packed performance in Dangal, she will soon be seen in Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar. She recently met Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti as well. However, instead of celebrating her wins, the 16-year-old from Kashmir took to social media to post an apology. She later deleted the post. She then posted again, this time asking everyone not to blow the issue out of proportion. She deleted this post too.

In the earlier post, without saying what she was sorry for, the actor wrote in her “open confession/apology”, “There are few more things which are very important and I want to clear them as well. The first and foremost thing is that I am being projected as a role model for Kashmiri Youth. I want to make it very clear that I do not want anyone to follow in my footsteps or even consider me as a role model. I’m not proud of what I’m doing and I want everyone, especially the Youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history.”

Hinting that the apology may have to do with her recent meeting with the J&K CM, the post says, “I know many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or people I have recently met…” In the same vein, she says, “…I understand the sentiments behind it especially considering that what had happened over the past 6 months.”

See pics of Dangal girl Zaira Wasim as she met Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti:

While she has not said what she was sorry for, social media was speculating if her apology was the result of some kind of threat and pressure. Some also wondered if Aamir Khan will speak about this.

Here is Zaira’s latest post, which reads, “Regarding my last post, I have no idea why this has become such a big issue. I just wanted to make sure that I did not hurt anyone’s feelings and all of a sudden it has been turned into national news. Again and again I am telling people that I have not been forced into anything by anyone. This was post was not meant against anyone, just wanted to make sure that people were not hurt by what I was doing. From media to everyone else, please don’t blow this out of proportion. Neither was I forced nor am I against anyone. Hopefully this post just stops this once and for all.” She later deleted this post too.

Reactions to Zaira’s post also coming in immediately. Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote, “A 16 year old shouldn’t be forced to apologise & that too allegedly for meeting @MehboobaMufti. What are we coming to!!!!!” He added in another post, “I’ve a problem with @MehboobaMufti trying to userp other peoples success to cover up her own failures but why punish/troll people she meets?”

I’ve a problem with @MehboobaMufti trying to userp other peoples success to cover up her own failures but why punish/troll people she meets? — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 16, 2017

Read Zaira Wasim’s original post here, she later deleted it…

السَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكُمْ وَرَحْمَةُ اللهِ وَبَرَكَاتُهُ

This is an open confession/apology. I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met.

I want to apologise to all those people who I’ve unintentionally hurt and I want them to know that I understand their sentiments behind it especially considering that what had happened over the past 6 months but I hope people can also understand there are certain circumstances that emerge which one cannot control and I hope people still remember that I’m a just a 16 year old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly. I’m sorry for what I did but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me.

There are few more things which are very important and I want to clear them as well. The first and foremost thing is that I am being projected as a role model for Kashmiri Youth. I want to make it very clear that I do not want anyone to follow in my foot steps or even consider me as a role model. I’m not proud of what I’m doing and I want everyone, especially the Youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history.

To even consider me as a role model would be disgracing them and their disgrace would be OUR DISGRACE! I do not wish to start an argument here, this was a just a mere confession from my end which I really wanted people to know. May Allah bless us and guide us. ❤️

