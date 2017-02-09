Dangal girl Zaira Wasim on growing up in Kashmir: Teenagers there have a view on everything

Zaira Wasim shot to fame with Aamir Khan’s film Dangal. Zaira Wasim shot to fame with Aamir Khan’s film Dangal.

Teenage actor Zaira Wasim has been enjoying all the attention, which has come after her stunning debut performance in Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. The young girl, however, doesn’t exactly have a pleasant memory of her first moment of fame. During the shooting of the blockbuster, a fan approached Zaira for a picture. But before she can enjoy this fan moment, Zaira realised that the admirer had mistaken her for a guy as she sported cropped hair in the film.

Recalling the moment at an event in the city, Zaira said, “This is about the day when we were shooting after my hair were cut. I was feeling like, ‘Wow! I am in a movie and why is no one coming to click pictures with me?’ So, this was my experience of my first picture… This little kid walked up to me and said, ‘Hey, you are in Aamir Khan film? Bhaiyya, please click a photo with me!’ I was taken aback for 10 minutes and I didn’t talk to anyone for an hour. I sat in my van and said, ‘I am not coming out’.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Zaira spoke on the sidelines of the launch of Zuni Chopra’s debut novel, The House That Spoke. The 16-year-old author is the daughter of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra. The book is set against the backdrop of Kashmir.

The two teenagers had a conversation on Kashmir, Dangal and their inspirations. In one such instance, Zuni asked Zaira about how different was it to grow up in a politically-sensitive state like Kashmir. Zaira, who recently became the centre of a controversy courtesy her meeting Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, seemed a little hesitant in answering that question.

Check out some more pictures from the event:

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Stressing that there is not much difference between kids of Kashmir and those in metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai, Zaira replied, “I don’t know… I was always in my own zone. I think my life was a little different from how the life of a 16-year-old person should be. I never went out much. My dad used to tell me stories that we used to go here. Imagine there is this huge hill next to my house and I never went there. I got criticised for it. Now, a 16-year-old would be similar to the one in Mumbai or Delhi. There’s no huge difference. But I think it could be that you might find a vast variety of opinions and views. They have different stories to tell you, they have their own ideas about almost everything. So, apart from that ideology, I don’t think there’s any difference.”

Also read | Dangal girl Zaira Wasim gets into Twitter spat with Union minister Vijay Goel

The chief guest for the event was founder chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, while Anupama and Vidhu, along with the whole family, were present to cheer their author daughter.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd