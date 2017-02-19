Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra shares a story from her Leh trip, and it is the perfect read for the day. See pic

Sanya Malhotra and her friend Anunay Sood who accompanied her to Ladakh. Sanya Malhotra and her friend Anunay Sood who accompanied her to Ladakh.

Sanya Malhotra made a smashing debut in Aamir Khan’s Dangal last year. She portrayed the role of Babita Kumari, getting into some hardcore punches and action onscreen. While her film kept breaking records at the box office, Sanya remained in news from for social media updates, which included amazing pictures with her co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh and all the behind-the-scene stories about Dangal. She was recently in the news again for a sizzling shoot with Fatima. Now, she has re-shared something posted by a friend on Instagram, a trip she made to Leh, Ladakh.

Apparently, Sanya had taken off to the mountains of Leh a few days before the release of Dangal’s trailer. The incident recounted by her friend Anunay Sood, who also happens to be a travel photographer is about a 6-year-old young girl who ran away from her house. The mother and grandmother of the child were found hysterical and tense by Sanya and Anunay. When they helped find the child, they learnt that the girl had deliberately run away to prove that she could visit the market by herself and get the groceries required for home.

The little girl definitely reminds us of the time when we were kids, and all we wanted to do was grow up and do adult things.

“This is a retelling of one of my life’s most memorable journeys. This is a story of two friends out together to discover the beauty of the valleys and the mountains – who in the process ended up realizing that immaculate beauty and the serenity we all crave is there for the taking, if only we reach out and grab it.

“I crossed paths with Sanya in 2014. For those of you who don’t know her, she’s the stunner who played Babita Kumari in Dangal. Yeah, I know! My first shot of Sanya was at a friend’s birthday party. Moving serenely, in sync with the music, her total comfort and obliviousness of her surroundings was enamouring. We stayed connected through Snapchat, and one fine day last year, she got in touch with me about the possibility of accompanying me on my next adventure. A few days before the launch of her movie’s trailer, this trip was the epitome of spontaneity – and so, before I knew it, we were in Leh!

Of the many stories and memories of this trip, the one that I’d like to share is one that began with a bang, and ended on a fulfilling note – pretty much like a movie! While driving down the streets of Leh, Sanya and I came across two women – a mother and her mother-in-law – in a hysterical and disturbed state. Without a moment’s thought, we approached them to find out what was bothering them. We learned that the six-year-old daughter of the woman had seemingly run away. Sanya, the wonderful and kind soul that she is, promised the woman that we’d help find the child. With the mother riding pillion on my bike, and the mother-in-law riding with Sanya, we drove off in search of the little girl. After a frantic twenty minute search, we tracked the girl down. With the relief of having found a seemingly lost child fast fading, we asked her why she’d run away; her answer floored me. She wanted to prove that she was capable of traveling to the market and buying groceries on her own. On the face of it, one is inclined to dismiss this as an innocuous response of a child. To me, it is the perfect representation of the wanderlust and the pursuit of freedom that is innately built into each one of us. @sanyamalhotra_(sic).”

On the work front, the actor is rumoured to have signed Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyan which will be produced by Tanu Weds Manu series fame Anand L. Rai.

