Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra is teaching Aamir Khan to get his moves right for Secret Superstar

Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra are coming together for Secret Superstar but not as co-stars this time. Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra are coming together for Secret Superstar but not as co-stars this time.

Ever since Dangal released, Sanya Malhotra, who essayed the role of Babita Phogat, has become the talk of the town. While working in her debut with Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, she developed a healthy bond with the star. The camaraderie which they share off-screen, was much evident when Aamir appeared on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan with her and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

The bond between this on-screen father and daughter has grown to such an extent, that Sanya has Aamir dancing on her fingers quite literally! Sanya, who is just one film old in the industry has stepped into the shoes of a choreographer to make Aamir shake his belly in his next, Secret Superstar.

According to a source close to Sanya, the young actor has choreographed a song for Aamir and she sketched out some difficult moves for the 52-year-old actor. But being a perfectionist he is, Aamir nailed the steps for the musical drama. Aamir Khan who calls himself the “tadka” of his next production, Secret Superstar, will be seen sporting blonde spikes and the attitude of a rockstar in the film.

Also read | Aamir Khan is teaching something more to Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra. See pics

When asked Sanya about her experience of turning choreographer, she said, “The fact that I love to dance and love everything associated with it has never been a secret. When Advait asked me to choreograph a sequence for Aamir sir in Secret Superstar, I was ecstatic. Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined doing something so wonderful.”

Before Sanya turned Aamir’s teacher, she was an obedient student who learnt acting and playing the piano from her on-screen father.

Also read | Secret Superstar teaser: Aamir Khan, his Dangal daughter return in this beauty of a video

Divulging details about Secret Superstar, Aamir said, “In Hindi cinema, there have been female superstars right from Madhubala ji to Waheeda Rehman ji to Sridevi to Madhuri to Kajol to Juhi to Katrina and Deepika. We have had amazing female superstars. This film is about superstar but she is a girl and we don’t get to see this often.”

Apart from Aamir, the film also features his Dangal daughter Zaira Wasim in a lead role. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd