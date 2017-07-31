Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra reminisce childhood by dancing on ‘Chandu Ke Chacha’. Watch videos

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra’s latest Instagram post will make you go back to your childhood. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra’s latest Instagram post will make you go back to your childhood.

Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra are reminiscing their childhood with singer Neeti Mohan and her dancer sister Mukti Mohan by dancing to the tunes of “Chandu Ke Chacha.”

Posting the video on Instagram, Sanya wrote, “Reminiscing my childhood 😍 #aasma #fangirling @neetimohan18 @muktimohan @fatimasanashaikh #chandukechachaforlife Video credits- @abhishekkapur20.” Even Neeti Mohan shared it and wrote, “MASSIVE Throwback here with #ChanduKeChacha #Aasma on the streets of mumbai with super cute @sanyamalhotra_ @fatimasanashaikh @muktimohan . Shout out to @jimmy.felix @vasudasharma @songsteering @salimmerchant @sulaiman.merchant missed you all! Thanks for shooting the madness @abhishekkapur20.”

In the video, Sanya’s dancing game is perfect and she literally sways to the tunes of the throwback song. In the end, she is joined by Neeti, Mukti and Fatima as well. And it looks like the four of them are having a super fun time. The gang was out having a movie night out watching the recently released Lipstick Under My Burkha at the theatres which stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Konkona Sen Sharma. Sharing a boomerang from the night, Abhishek Kapur wrote, “Beauties n the Beast #mad #times #movienight #crazy #people #lipstickundermyburkha #instafunny @sanyamalhotra_ @fatimasanashaikh @neetimohan18 @muktimohan n we all missed u @aparshakti_khurana.”

Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh were last seen in Dangal with Aamir Khan which went to set records of its own. Fatima will also be seen in Aamir Khan’s next, Thugs of Hindostan alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. She is said to be portraying an 18th-century warrior in the film and had to go through extensive training sessions for the same.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd