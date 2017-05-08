Dangal earns Rs 72.6 cr at China box office in 3 days, second only to Guardians of Galaxy Vol 2

Indian films appear to be doing the unthinkable all over the globe. If it is Baahubali 2 which entered Rs 100 crore club in India having trounced PK, Sultan, Dangal and more, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is holding its own at the China box office. The film which was 2016’s biggest critical and box office success in India opened on Friday in China. Aamir Khan even made an appearance in the country before the film’s release. Now that the first weekend is over, we can confirm that Aamir Khan and Dangal have taken China by storm.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Dangal hits the ball out of the park… Collects a FANTABULOUS $ 11.30 million [₹ 72.68 cr] in its opening weekend in China… OUTSTANDING!” Hollywood was also shocked by Dangal’s performance in China given that it released with summer bonanza, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Variety wrote, “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2” scored a comfortable opening weekend win at the China box office. The greater surprise was the strength of Aamir Khan-starring Indian film Dangal.”
#Dangal hits the ball out of the park… Collects a FANTABULOUS $ 11.30 million [₹ 72.68 cr] in its opening weekend in China… OUTSTANDING!
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2017
While Guardians earned $45.9 million in China, Dangal stood on second number with $11.3 million. Guardians saw 95,000 screenings per day and Dangal had to do with 30,000 screenings per day.
Read: Dangal collects over Rs 21 crore in less than two days in China
Dangal also opened the Beijing Film Festival this year. released as Shuai Jiao Baba or ‘Let’s Wrestle, Father,’ Dangal’s story of a Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat training his daughters into wrestling champions has found resonance with Chinese audience. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now
- May 8, 2017 at 9:33 amMay be in long run Dangal will comfortably overtake guardian or whatever, in collection. Awesome machine that Bollywood is, it has potential to churn out block Busters, one after the other to take any partt of the world by tsunami storm. China controls it's society in all aspects of life with feverish impunity. They'd be ed worried and might take this as cultural invasion. And yes, India can wield it's soft power over Chinese population, like it did 1500 years ago with Buddhism. It's all about winning hearts like Raj Kapoor would do with Russia and the eastern block in middle of 19th century. Amir Khan does a yo man service to art and culture of India. We should be doing this in organised and conscious manner. INVADE CHINA.Reply
- May 8, 2017 at 9:27 amhahhahhahha Dangal was released in 8000 screens across china, so that per screen it has collected 90 k and per day per screen is 30 k and in china ticket price to indian money value is 325 Rs approx. so per day 100 people in a screen watched this huge hit and blockbuster movie in china what a miracle and what a recordReply