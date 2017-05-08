Dangal earns Rs 72.6 cr at China box office in 3 days, second only to Guardians of Galaxy Vol 2

Dangal has earned over Rs 72 crore at the China box office in the first weekend. Dangal has earned over Rs 72 crore at the China box office in the first weekend.

Indian films appear to be doing the unthinkable all over the globe. If it is Baahubali 2 which entered Rs 100 crore club in India having trounced PK, Sultan, Dangal and more, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is holding its own at the China box office. The film which was 2016’s biggest critical and box office success in India opened on Friday in China. Aamir Khan even made an appearance in the country before the film’s release. Now that the first weekend is over, we can confirm that Aamir Khan and Dangal have taken China by storm.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Dangal hits the ball out of the park… Collects a FANTABULOUS $ 11.30 million [₹ 72.68 cr] in its opening weekend in China… OUTSTANDING!” Hollywood was also shocked by Dangal’s performance in China given that it released with summer bonanza, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Variety wrote, “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2” scored a comfortable opening weekend win at the China box office. The greater surprise was the strength of Aamir Khan-starring Indian film Dangal.”

#Dangal hits the ball out of the park… Collects a FANTABULOUS $ 11.30 million [₹ 72.68 cr] in its opening weekend in China… OUTSTANDING! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2017

While Guardians earned $45.9 million in China, Dangal stood on second number with $11.3 million. Guardians saw 95,000 screenings per day and Dangal had to do with 30,000 screenings per day.

Dangal also opened the Beijing Film Festival this year. released as Shuai Jiao Baba or ‘Let’s Wrestle, Father,’ Dangal’s story of a Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat training his daughters into wrestling champions has found resonance with Chinese audience. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar.

