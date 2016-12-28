Dangal done, Aamir Khan’s Phogat girls just wanna have fun. Watch their Dubsmash videos

Aamir Khan’s Dangal daughters are up for some fun. Aamir Khan’s Dangal daughters are up for some fun.

Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar, the younger version of Aamir Khan’s daughters in Dangal, essay their innocence and competitive attitude with such finesse that you cannot move out of the theatre without admiring their charm. Both the little girls had to undergo rigorous training sessions to get into the skin of their characters Babita and Geeta Phogat. But now since all of that is over and the film has brought laurels to both the little stars, we see them having their own share of fun.

Recently we got hold of a video on YouTube featuring Zaira (Little Babita), Suhani (Little Geeta) and their cousin in the film Ritwik Sahore (Omkar). The girls posted a funny Dubsmash wherein they are seen imitating various characters. Zaira and Ritwik imitate Deepika Padukone’s dialogue from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and later we see them dancing on the famous tune of Indian superhero ‘Shaktiman’. Suhani looks adorable as she, along with Zaira, mimics the famous washing powder advertisement.

Watch | Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar along with their on-screen cousin Ritwik Sahore

When the younger ones are having fun, how can their elder versions stay behind? Fatima Sana Sheikh (Geeta Phogat) and Sanya Malhotra (Babita Phogat) too made a dubsmash. Both the girls mimic Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s song from the hit 90s comedy Andaz Apna Apna. We also see the director of the movie Nitesh Tiwari joining them in their craziness.

Watch | Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra cute Dubsmash video

Later in the video we see Dangal girls shaking a leg to Beyonce’s song Formation and Cheap Thrills by Sia. Since the girls are fit to take on any sport after Dangal, we also see them showcasing their flexibility as they do rounds of cartwheels.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal tells the real-life story of Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained his daughters to become world-class wrestlers.

