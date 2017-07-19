Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari wants to work with Varun Dhawan in his next directorial

Nitesh Tiwari has expressed his interest to collaborate with Varun Dhawan. Nitesh Tiwari has expressed his interest to collaborate with Varun Dhawan.

Director Nitesh Tiwari has revealed that he is definitely looking to cast Varun Dhawan in his next film but nothing has been finalised yet. The “Dangal” director is working on Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala’s next film, an adaptation of Varun Agarwal’s 2012 bestseller “How I Braved Anu Aunty and Started a Million Dollar Company”.

When asked about approaching Varun for the film, Nitesh told PTI, “We are thinking about him. But he is busy right now. We were looking for a good, young hero who has a great screen presence.”

Nitesh said he did bounce the idea of the film to the Student of the Year actor. “I did speak to Varun about the film. He is more than happy about it (film). But only time will tell if he can do the film or not as he has a very busy schedule so I don’t know what the future holds.” Besides this, Nitesh is excited about his director wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming directorial, Bareilly Ki Barfi. He has co-written the romantic comedy with Shreyas Jain.

“I think she did a good job. I was moved watching the scenes that I had written, it means it has turned out to be better on screen.” Starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, Bareilly Ki Barfi will release on August 18.

Varun, on the work front, is busy with his upcoming film Judwaa 2. The film has been directed by David Dhawan and stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role.

