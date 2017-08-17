Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari about wife Ashwiny Iyer: There is no competition at home

Nitesh Tiwari explains why there is no competition between him and his wife Ashwiny Iyer. Nitesh Tiwari explains why there is no competition between him and his wife Ashwiny Iyer.

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwary is proud of his director-wife Ashwiny Iyer but insists the duo have a very different working style where they don’t compete but help each other grow. Nitesh, who gave last year’s blockbuster Dangal, has penned Ashwiny’s latest Bareilley Ki Barfi.

“The trailers and songs have received good response, so as a writer I feel happy. As a husband, I feel very proud of what Ashwiny has achieved with the film. I hope people enjoy the film a lot,” Nitesh told reporters at a special screening of the film last night. The film marks Ashwiny’s second directorial outing after her critically-acclaimed Nil Battey Sannata.

Nitesh, who has previously helmed Bhoothnath and co-directed Chillar Party, said there is no competition between him and Ashwiny. “There is no competition. We have been working with each other since a long time so there is a clear understanding. We work on each other’s strengths and try to improve our weaknesses.

“She is a very different kind of director, my working style is different. As a husband and wife, we give each other constructive feedback and live our professional lives in our own way,” He added. The film, starting Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana, is scheduled to releases tomorrow.

Speaking about being referred to as Nitesh Tiwari’s wife, Ashwiny Iyer had earlier said in an interview to Indianexpress.com, “I don’t care and I don’t think he (Nitesh) also cares. We still belong to a male chauvinist society. If I go to a clinic, people ask me, ‘Miss or Mrs?’. I say, ‘Ashwini Iyer,’ because my passport has this name and Nitesh didn’t want me to change my name. So, at the clinic, they asked me, ‘What’s your husband’s name?’. I said, ‘Nitesh Tiwari.’ So, they said, ‘So, we will put Tiwari after your name.’ So, these things will always be there. That’s how we have been raised. In Aadhar card, you have the father’s name but not the mother’s name.”

She had added, “I was quite upset about it. Then I thought, why am I upset about this? They don’t even care if they need to have the mother’s name or not. But it is not that India is not changing. It is changing but some things that happened in the past haven’t changed.”

(With inputs from PTI)

