Dangal declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

The Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and the sports drama’s success has prompted the State Government to announce it will set up an academy to promote wrestling. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today made the twin announcements. After watching the sports biopic, based on the life of Haryana wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, with his wife Sadhna in a cinema hall here last night, Chouhan tweeted MP Government has decided to give tax-free status to Aamir Khan’s wrestling based movie Dangal. In another tweet, he said, “To promote wrestling an academy will be set up in Madhya Pradesh.”

This is the fourth film to be declared tax-free in the State in recent times. Other movies to enjoy this status since August 2014 were Jai Gangaajal, Neerja and Mardaani.

Meanwhile, the film which was released on December 23 last year, has collected Rs 376.14 crore. The film is also doing well in overseas market after collecting Rs 197.70 crore till now. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Dangal crosses ₹ 375 cr mark… Creates HISTORY… [Week 5] Fri 1.19 cr. Total: ₹ 376.14 cr. India biz. ATBB.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is based on the life of wrestler and coach Mahavir Singh Phogat. The film got appreciation from both fans and critics alike. Dangal also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Girish Kulkarni, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in important roles. The film also went on to win several awards in major categories at Filmfare awards.

Dangal has emerged as the all-time top grosser. Doing so, Aamir Khan broke his own film PK’s record of Rs 340.8 crore. Interestingly, top five highest Hindi film grossers either star Aamir Khan or Salman Khan. Both stars had a successful year in 2016. Salman Khan gave blockbuster Sultan that collected Rs 300.45 crore.