Dangal celeb movie review: Aamir Khan’s film hailed as film of the year

Dangal is days away from release and it is already getting the buzz which is associated with some special films that make records and find a place in the best-of lists. On Tuesday, Aamir Khan held a special screening where Bollywood stars, as well as members of Mahavir Singh Phogat’s family, were also present. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also a part of the audience. While Aamir had already shown Dangal to a select few including Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi but this was the first time it was being watched by a theatre full of people.

Their verdict is out and the wrestling drama, which has women empowerment at its heart, is not just a winner but it is being hailed as an important film.

Film critic Anupama Chopra said, “What a film #dangal is !!! Such an important event for the women & sports in our country @aamir_khan inspires us again, spellbound & in awe.”

Politician Milind Deora tweeted, “Take a bow team #Dangal. Outstanding screenplay, music & performances by @aamir_khan & cast. What’s verdict on @starwars #RogueOne tweeps?”

Dangal stars Aamir, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will release in India on December 23. The film will release in the US on December 21.

#Dangal is the best film I’ve watched in a long time. And in all probability, will remain so for a very long time. Salute, @aamir_khan Sir! — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) December 19, 2016

What a film #dangal is !!! Such an important event for the women & sports in our country @aamir_khan inspires us again, spellbound & in awe. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) December 21, 2016

Speechless! Infact, at a loss of words to describe how well this film surpasses the expectations that come with an Aamir Khan film! #Dangal — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) December 20, 2016

#Dangal Landmark performance by Aamir,hats off 2the girls& Nitish 4 a nuanced layered emotional experience — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) December 20, 2016

@aamir_khan #Dangal 1 of the finest films ever made,in the http://t.co/g6k6ayH6vC geeta got the gold.Aamir can get the oscar #bestfilmever — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) December 19, 2016

