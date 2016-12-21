Latest News

Dangal celeb movie review: Aamir Khan’s film hailed as film of the year

Dangal celeb movie review: Aamir Khan film has got thumbs up from Bollywood. The special screening was attended by Mahavir Singh Phogat, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunny Leone among others.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 21, 2016 2:30 pm
dangal celeb movie review, dangal celeb reaction, dangal, aamir khan, dangal image, aamir khan image Dangal celeb movie review: Bollywood stars have said that Aamir Khan film exceeds expectations.

Dangal is days away from release and it is already getting the buzz which is associated with some special films that make records and find a place in the best-of lists. On Tuesday, Aamir Khan held a special screening where Bollywood stars, as well as members of Mahavir Singh Phogat’s family, were also present. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also a part of the audience. While Aamir had already shown Dangal to a select few including Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi but this was the first time it was being watched by a theatre full of people.

Their verdict is out and the wrestling drama, which has women empowerment at its heart, is not just a winner but it is being hailed as an important film.

Filmmaker Shirish Kunder wrote, “#Dangal is the best film I’ve watched in a long time. And in all probability, will remain so for a very long time. Salute, @aamir_khan Sir!”

Film critic Anupama Chopra said, “What a film #dangal is !!! Such an important event for the women & sports in our country @aamir_khan inspires us again, spellbound & in awe.”

Watch: Aamir Khan creates Dangal

 

Politician Milind Deora tweeted, “Take a bow team #Dangal. Outstanding screenplay, music & performances by @aamir_khan & cast. What’s verdict on @starwars #RogueOne tweeps?”

Prasson Joshi said, “#Dangal Landmark performance by Aamir, hats off 2the girls& Nitish 4 a nuanced layered emotional experience.”

Actor Tusshar Kapoor tweeted, “Speechless! Infact, at a loss of words to describe how well this film surpasses the expectations that come with an Aamir Khan film! #Dangal… Beautifully emotional, realistic & oh so suspenseful, a feat rarely achieved by a sports film of human spirit! Epic! #Dangal.”

WATCH VIDEO | Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ Will Not Release In Pakistan

 

Dangal stars Aamir, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will release in India on December 23. The film will release in the US on December 21.

Dangal celeb movie review | Read what Bollywood stars have to say about Aamir Khan’s Dangal

Also read | Raj Thackeray and Sachin Tendulkar loved Dangal: Aamir Khan

Dangal releases on December 23.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Dec 22: Latest News