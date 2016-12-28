Dangal box office collection day 6: Aamir Khan film earns Rs 176.9 cr, continues to break records

Dangal box office collection day 6: The Aamir Khan-starrer has earned Rs 176.9 crore till now and will enter Rs 200-crore club by its second Friday. Dangal box office collection day 6: The Aamir Khan-starrer has earned Rs 176.9 crore till now and will enter Rs 200-crore club by its second Friday.

Dangal is unstoppable at the box office, just like Phogat girls in the akhada. The wrestling biopic, which is lead by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and has Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar as his onscreen daughters, has given the perfect ending to 2016. Just like a finishing stroke, the blockbuster has earned Rs 176.9 crore in its first six days of release in India and its international box office figures stand close to Rs 100 crore. And the numbers are only set to grow in the coming weekend.

Tweeting the latest collection figures, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.41 cr, Mon 25.69 cr, Tue 23.09 cr, Wed 21.20 cr. Total: ₹ 176.98 cr. India biz. MIND-BOGGLING!” he also predicted that the Aamir Khan-starrer will enter Rs 200-crore club by Friday. “#Dangal is heading for ₹ 190 cr+ Week 1… Should accumulate HUGE total in Weekend 2 as well… Expected to cross ₹ 200 cr on 2nd Fri…”

Dangal managed to earn Rs 155.35 crore in India till Tuesday, making it one of the biggest hits of the year. The Aamir Khan film is also the third highest grosser of 2016 after Sultan and Jungle Book, which collected Rs 300.45 crore and Rs 181.75 crore respectively. With Assassins’ Creed as the big release of this week, the Dangal juggernaut shows no signs of stopping. Dangal which collected Rs 29.78 crore, Rs 34.82 crore and Rs 42.35 crore during its first weekend, is also expected to get a place among Aamir’s other films that have raked Rs 300 crore, mainly PK.

Dangal has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and tells the real-life story of Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained his daughters to become world-class wrestlers. The makers of Dangal are also set to give to the audience its virtual making experience. This virtual reality film will allow viewers to get a first-hand experience of its making at different locations. One will be able to see all the hard work and patience that went behind making the blockbuster in a 360-degree view video.

This is what Dangal has made at box office till now.

In terms of gross collections (Indian figures are always in nett collections), Dangal currently has a worldwide collection of 342.09 crore. Aamir’s PK is the top earner of all times with Rs 792 crore worldwide in terms of gross collection. Salman Khan takes the next two spots with Sultan (Rs 626 crore) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 589 crore). Aamir’s Dangal stands at number 13 at present. But can it break the record of Aamir’s PK which is Bollywood’s highest grosser till date?

