Dangal box office: Aamir Khan is fourth biggest worldwide hit for Disney, to enter Rs 2000-cr club this weekend

Aamir Khan’s film Dangal is in a race, which seems to not have a finish line. The film, which has already broken many records, has made another record by becoming Disney’s fourth biggest hit after Hollywood blockbusters like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, Pirates of the Caribbean 5 and Beauty And The Beast. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “Dangal is the highest grossing sports movie of 2017 in the world. Dangal is the 4th biggest hit for #Disney in 2017 after Beauty And The Beast , Guardians of the Galaxy Vol2 and Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 WW BO.” What is more, it is ready to create yet another club, the unbelievable Rs 2000-crore club, soon.

The film has earned $3 million in China this weekend with just a drop of 38% as compared to previous weekend, which brings its total Chinese box office gross to over $185 million in the seven weeks since its debut there. And provided the Aamir Khan-starrer is going to run for another month, there is no doubt in the fact that soon it would break all the records and touch Rs 2000 crore. Bala wrote, “#Dangal reaches ₹1,200 Crs in #China – 47 Days Gross: $186.5 M/₹1,205 Crs.. WW Total is ₹ 1,989 Crs.. Will join ₹ 2,000 Cr WW Club this wknd.”

The film is having a good run at the China box office. In fact, according to Forbes, the family wrestling drama has now earned a total box office haul that is 84 times more its $2.2 million opening day gross, which is far more than the previous record of 69x that was set by Disney’s animated romp Zootopia, and more than double the 37x legged out by Twentieth Century Fox’s Avatar.

In China, Dangal is winning hearts. The viewers have given it a rating of 9.2/10 on Douban (a Chinese review site), with a whopping 67% users giving it full 5 stars, in spite of it being a Hindi/Haryanvi/Western UP dialect film with Chinese subtitles. Compare this with a Hollywood blockbuster, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, released at the same time and barely managing 8.2/10, with only 35% giving it full 5 stars.

While the film is creating some massive records, with releases like Tubelight ahead and Baahubali 2 also looking forward to its China release, it would be interesting to witness the battle to be the greatest Indian film of all. According to film distributor Akshay Rathi, the Salman Khan starrer Tubelight would be able to chase Dangal’s records in India while it would not be anywhere around Baahubali 2.

