Latest News

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim rescued by Srinagar locals after her car falls in Dal Lake

Locals immediately rescued Dangal actor Zaira Wasim and her companion after the car in which she was travelling went out of the driver's control and accidentally fell into the Dal Lake. She escaped unhurt, but her friend sustained injuries in the accident.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 10, 2017 1:56 pm
Zaira Wasim, Zaira Wasim actor, Zaira Wasim news, 64th national awards, national film awards 2017, Zaira Wasim national award, national award Zaira Wasim, dangal, national awards 2017, Zaira Wasim dangal, dangal, aamir khan, Nitish Tiwari, national awards best supporting actress, Zaira Wasim latest news, indian express, indian express news The car in which Zaira Wasim was traveling went out of the driver’s control and it accidentally fell into the Dal Lake.

Related News

Zaira Wasim, a Kashmiri actor who was seen in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster movie Dangal, was miraculously rescued by locals of Srinagar after her car fell into the Dal Lake on Thursday. The car in which Zaira Wasim was travelling went out of the driver’s control on the Boulevard Road in Srinagar and it accidentally fell into the Dal Lake. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the car belonged to a local politician. Greater Kashmir also added that she was in the vehicle along with her friend Arif Ahmad who was saved around 9 pm on Thursday.

“Locals immediately rescued her and her companion. She escaped unhurt, but her companion sustained injuries in the accident,” a local told IANS.

“Both of them survived but her friend suffered several injuries,” another local, who identified himself as Mudasir Bashir, informed The Tribune.

Zaira Wasim shot to fame after featuring as young Geeta Phogat in Nitesh Tiwari’s film, Dangal. She even won the National Award for Best Supporting Female Actor for her performance in the movie. She will soon be seen with Aamir Khan again in Secret Superstar. The teaser of the film had released in December last year, and it told the tale of a girl, who aspires to be a singer, but her father staunchly disagrees with her and does not allow her to pursue her dreams. So much so, he goes on to rip off the strings of his guitar. Despite all the hindrance, she relies on social media get close to her dreams. She wears a hijab and refuses to reveal her identity as she achieves online stardom.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 10: Latest News