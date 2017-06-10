Dangal actor Zaira Wasim rescued by Srinagar locals after her car falls in Dal Lake

The car in which Zaira Wasim was traveling went out of the driver’s control and it accidentally fell into the Dal Lake. The car in which Zaira Wasim was traveling went out of the driver’s control and it accidentally fell into the Dal Lake.

Zaira Wasim, a Kashmiri actor who was seen in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster movie Dangal, was miraculously rescued by locals of Srinagar after her car fell into the Dal Lake on Thursday. The car in which Zaira Wasim was travelling went out of the driver’s control on the Boulevard Road in Srinagar and it accidentally fell into the Dal Lake. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the car belonged to a local politician. Greater Kashmir also added that she was in the vehicle along with her friend Arif Ahmad who was saved around 9 pm on Thursday.

“Locals immediately rescued her and her companion. She escaped unhurt, but her companion sustained injuries in the accident,” a local told IANS.

“Both of them survived but her friend suffered several injuries,” another local, who identified himself as Mudasir Bashir, informed The Tribune.

Zaira Wasim shot to fame after featuring as young Geeta Phogat in Nitesh Tiwari’s film, Dangal. She even won the National Award for Best Supporting Female Actor for her performance in the movie. She will soon be seen with Aamir Khan again in Secret Superstar. The teaser of the film had released in December last year, and it told the tale of a girl, who aspires to be a singer, but her father staunchly disagrees with her and does not allow her to pursue her dreams. So much so, he goes on to rip off the strings of his guitar. Despite all the hindrance, she relies on social media get close to her dreams. She wears a hijab and refuses to reveal her identity as she achieves online stardom.

