Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra on Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Working with him was a dream come true

Photograph marks second feature film of Sanya Malhotra. Photograph marks second feature film of Sanya Malhotra.

Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra is super excited about the two new projects that she has bagged – Photograph starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhai Ho.

The actor said she feels blessed to be getting the opportunity to share the screen space with such stellar actors, “I am grateful that I am working with such wonderful actors. It has completely changed my life.”

While she is yet to begin the journey of Badhai Ho with Ayushmann, she has wrapped up the shooting of Nawazuddin starrer Photograph. At an event in Delhi, Sanya exclusively spoke to indianexpress.com and shared her experience of working with the Monsoon Shootout actor, “I am so lucky that I am getting to work with an actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Not only him but Ritesh Batra, the director too. After Dangal, a lot of scripts came my way but this one just touched me. I was like ‘I have to do this’. It was really exciting. And when I got to know Nawaz is a part of it, I got even more excited because working with him is a dream come true.”

The film, which is being directed by Ritesh Batra of The Lunchbox fame will see Nawazuddin playing a photographer while Sanya’s character is still under wraps.

Sanya’s third feature film Badhaai Ho is a coming-of-age story. The film follows the impact of a certain news on a family and how the members deal with it in their own way. It will be directed by Amit Sharma, who earlier directed Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Tevar in 2015. Starring opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya will start filming for this one in January 2018.

The actor has already shared screen space with Aparshakti Khurrana in Dangal. “Aparshakti is a brother to me, cannot say the same thing for Ayushmann (giggles). We are close. The Khurrana brothers are very energetic, happy, positive and I am grateful that I’m working with such wonderful actors.”

Watch video:

Sanya was present at the Adidas event where she spoke about her #NeverDone moment so far. “Never done wrestling before Dangal. We were auditioning for Dangal, after three weeks of acting workshop, we were told we would have to wrestle now. I remember, after first day of weight training programme, we were dead. That is the time we realised that it is not something we have ever done before. After that first day of our audition, we felt every muscle in our body, it was paining, sore and bad,” recalls Sanya.

On having any assumptions about Bollywood before entering movies? “I did not have any assumptions about Bollywood. I was just fascinated with the whole Bollywood thing. I was always very excited about the industry, film, music and dance. So, whatever I had thought about the industry, after Dangal the kind of response we got, I felt overwhelmed. Industry welcomed us with open arms.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd