Dear Shah Rukh Khan, you should soon cast Dangal’s Sanya Malhotra in your next

Ever since Dangal released, the debutants – Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh — have become the talk of the town. While Fatima seems a bit less of a social media fanatic, Sanya is keeping the media on their toes by either creating something new or giving a throwback moment from her recent film starring Aamir Khan. The actor has shared a short video on Instagram and Facebook where she is recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s Mitwa (Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna). And it wouldn’t be wrong to say that she just nails it, totally.

We wish Shah Rukh takes a look at it and shares what he thinks about it. Here is her version of Mitwa:

Sanya played the character of Babita in Aamir’s film. Though her role wasn’t as much as that of Fatima (who played Geeta), she was equally praised and recognised by the industry. Post Dangal release, Amitabh Bachchan was the first one to praise her. She was one of the guests on Karan Johar’s gossip show, Koffee With Karan. Well, what can be a better welcome to Bollywood, right?

Look at her recent posts here:

The 24-year-old actor, meanwhile, is traveling and exploring new places. For now, she has not revealed her new projects but her film is touching new heights in terms of success. Recently, Dangal went on to break all Bollywood records at the box office, becoming the highest grossing film ever. Earlier, the title was held by PK, another Aamir Khan film, which released in 2015.

Aamir’s film has minted more than Rs 350 crore and is still going strong.

