Dangal ranked number 1 in China by IMDb

After a record-breaking run in India, Aamir Khan starrer Dangal continues to top charts in China too. According to reports, the super-hit flick has been ranked number one in an annual survey conducted by the Chinese IMDb. Dangal is the first film to witness overseas collections at par with domestic markets. The film has been one of the most successful and biggest Bollywood blockbusters in China.

The Aamir Khan starrer has received an overwhelming response from the Chinese audience making it to the list of top 20 highest grossing films in China. The flick not only witnessed an exceptional theatrical run in India and China but also did amazingly well in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan and other countries.

Reports were also rife that Dangal has grossed a total of 2000 Crore worldwide in July 2017. However, a spokesperson form the team came ahead to clear the buzz and stated, “We have been reading a lot of reports saying that Dangal has crossed 2000 crores worldwide. Just to set the record straight, we want to clarify that Dangal’s official worldwide gross collection figure as of Thursday is 1864 crores.”

The movie, which was directed by Nitesh Tiwari, released on December 23, 2016. It is a biopic on the life of Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, who he trains to be world-class wrestlers.

The film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Zaira Wasim. Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh will once again be seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

