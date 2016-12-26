Dangal: Aamir Khan, his daughters’ haanikarak dialogues are part of our lexicon, watch videos

Aamir Khan’s Dangal: What gives the film its Haryanvi flavour is the language spoken perfectly by the entire cast and dialogues that have the bite and pep. Aamir Khan’s Dangal: What gives the film its Haryanvi flavour is the language spoken perfectly by the entire cast and dialogues that have the bite and pep.

Aamir Khan’s latest release Dangal has so much going for it that it made our heads spin. From its power-packed performances to its great direction and a predictable-yet-gritty script, this film is getting its due appreciation.

The performances are spot-on, and we don’t just mean Aamir as Mahavir Phogat. Zaira Wasim as young Geeta and Fatima Sana Shaikh as her later, Suhani Bhatnagar as young Babita and Sanya Malhotra playing the older version, Sakshi Tanwar as Mahavir’s wife Daya Shobha Kaur and Aparshakti Khurrana as Phogat sisters’ funny cousin are all just perfect.

What gives the film its Haryanvi flavour is the language spoken perfectly by the entire cast and dialogues that have the bite and pep. Try saying the dialogues in any other language and they lose their zing. So, watch the film and get the pronunciation right because you will be saying these dialogues for a long time. Already, they have entered our daily lexicon.

Here are the top ones…

1) Medallist ped pe nhi ugte unhe banana padta hai.

2) Mai Hamesha yeh sochke rota raha ki chhora hota toh desh ke liye gold lata. Yo baat meri samaj mein nai aaye ki gold toh gold hota hai chhora laave ya chhori.

3) Pehelwani toh sirf chhore kerein hai. And its feminist comeback: Mhari choriyaan choro se kam he ke?

4) Bohot hogi pehalwani, ab Dangal hoga.

5) Misaale di jaati hai beta, boli nahi jaati.

6) Ek baat hamesha yaad rakhna beta, agar silver jeeti toh aaj nhi toh kal taane log bhul jayenge, gold jeeti toh misaal ban jawegi.

Well, the film has lots more to offer. Watch subah 5 baje taiyaar rehna promo to understand its haanikarak appeal.

All this and lots more is making Dangal an extraordinary film for sure. From its box office numbers to critical acclaim, this dangal has been won.

