Dangal: Aamir Khan film to release in China next month. Will it sweep even Chinese box office?

Aamir Khan might have refused to screen his blockbuster film Dangal in Pakistan without India’s national anthem, but he isn’t bothered. Up next, he is eyeing another neighbouring country – China. After becoming the highest grossing Hindi film ever with a collection of Rs 387.38 crore, Dangal is now gearing up to sweep through the Chinese theatres too. This is not Aamir’s first film that will release in China. His PK, 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3 have already done that. They not only opened there, but are also the top 3 highest grossing Indian films in that country.

Aamir Khan broke his own record by overthrowing PK’s collection of Rs 340.8 crore. The actor also sold the digital rights of Dangal to Netflix India for a whopping Rs 20 crore. If all this wasn’t enough, Dangal will now release in China on May 5. Aamir Khan and Nitesh Tiwari will promote the movie in China too.

Aamir’s film PK is the highest grossing Indian film at the Chinese box office. The movie collected Rs 140 crore surpassing previous records held by 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3. PK was released on 4000 screens. It all started with Aamir Khan’s film 3 Idiots that gained huge popularity in China. The film was widely screened in the country. Some reports even suggest that Chinese universities suggested the inclusion of 3 Idiots in coursework. Aamir also enjoys a huge fan following in the country.

Dangal is inspired by the real life of Mahavir Phogat and his struggle to make his daughters Geeta and Babita become world class wrestlers. The film was an instant hit in India, winning accolades from both fans and critics alike. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Sakshi Tanwar and Aparshakti Khurana. On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

