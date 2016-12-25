Dangal: Aamir Khan film got this important detail of Geeta Phogat’s match wrong, watch video

Dangal: The real match played by Geeta Phogat were 1-0, 7-0. That means Geeta was dominating over her opponent throughout the match unlike shown in the film. Dangal: The real match played by Geeta Phogat were 1-0, 7-0. That means Geeta was dominating over her opponent throughout the match unlike shown in the film.

One wonders at times if films can raise the glory of an individual by magnifying his pain or dwarfing their true story by glamorising parts of it. We saw it in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Often a real plain commoner is turned into a magnificent on-screen hero. Even an Aamir Khan film went wrong in portraying an important detail of Geeta Phogat’s all-important Commonwealth Games match (Spoilers alert).

The film portrays the match at an important point of the film and it imbues you with feelings of patriotism. Well, Geeta did win the match as did Fatima Sana Shaikh (who portrays Geeta) in Dangal but with one big difference in film’s story. We are wondering if Aamir and director Nitesh Tiwari did this to add suspense to the film and to build tension. Well, it seems to be one of the cinematic liberties they took with the real story of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two daughters who went on to become world-class wrestlers.

Watch: Geeta Phogat’s match during Commonwealth Games

Going by the above video, one can see that scores of the real match played by Geeta Phogat were 1-0, 7-0. That means Geeta was dominating over her opponent throughout the match. She won the game in straight points. Unlike this real match, the film showed the reel game with scores 3-0, 4-6 & 6-5. That was obviously done to infuse twist and turns in the match and keep the audience on their toes.

Also Read: Dangal box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan film collects Rs 64.60 cr

WATCH VIDEO | Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal Wins Audience’s Hearts

And needless to say, it worked. The film opened in theatres this Friday and is doing wonders at the box office.