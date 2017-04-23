Daisy Shah: Will never do erotic genre like Hate Story 3 again

Daisy Shah’s last screen appearance was in Hate Story 3. Daisy Shah’s last screen appearance was in Hate Story 3.

Actress Daisy Shah played a bold role in the 2015 erotic thriller “Hate Story 3”. But she will never get into that genre again as she finds kissing a stranger very awkward.

Asked what kind of characters she will never play on screen, she told IANS in an email interaction: “I don’t really have such kind of things in my mind. There are certain things that I am not comfortable doing on screen which is what I did in ‘Hate Story 3’. I don’t want to get into that genre again, I just did it to break the mould.”

“I find kissing a stranger very awkward. The main criteria for me while selecting a project is the script. It has to be demanding and should challenge me as an actor. I don’t mind doing a kissing scene as long as it’s not just to pull the audience.”

The former background dancer has come a long way. After doing a few films in Kannada language, she made her Bollywood acting debut in 2014 with superstar Salman Khan’s “Jai Ho”.

Is she happy with the kind of roles offered to her now?

“I am being very cautious when it comes to signing films. The main reason why I am not doing so many films is because I want to do different kinds of films. I crave to do different characters and I don’t want to get typecast.”

“After ‘Jai Ho’, I was offered similar kinds of roles which I didn’t want to take up and thankfully ‘Hate Story 3’ broke the mould for me. After that people started looking at me as a girl who could also pull off other characters,” said the actress, whose next will be Govind Sakariya-helmed “Ramratan” — a romance with a pinch of comedy and thrill.

Looking back at her journey in showbiz, she said it has been quite an experience.

“I would say it has been a nice learning experience. I never wanted to be an actress, I just went with the flow and it worked out. In fact, I never wanted to be a dancer or an assistant choreographer,” she said.

“I never thought I wanted to be part of this industry. This particular field started as a means to earn extra pocket money and then turned into a profession.”

Before her first film, she had done a few modelling shoots and ad films.

“My first film was not in Bollywood, I have done a few south films before that because I was an assistant choreographer to Ganesh Acharya. At that time, he was shooting with Salman Khan for songs for a film.

“The first song… I couldn’t be part of as I was shooting for my south film, but then I had a break for almost three months and I called Ganesh Acharya. I told him ‘I am free for the next three months’. I am a workaholic so, I cannot sit at home doing nothing for more than two days.

Also read | Salman Khan has been like a rock in my life and is a great mentor, says Jai Ho actor Daisy Shah

“During that time, Ganesh was choreographing for ‘Dabangg’ and I happened to meet Salman. He spoke to me and asked where I was from and what I was doing. I said that I started acting in south and something must have clicked. It worked out.”

And now, she is on a tour with Salman and others in Malaysia, Hong Kong, Auckland in New Zealand, and Sydney and Melbourne in Australia.

“This is the first time I am doing a tour as a leading lady,” said the excited actress.

What about starting a dance academy of her own?

“There is no plan to start a dance academy as of now. First of all, I need to make a mark in the field that I am in right now. Maybe, I can think about a dance academy later,” she said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now