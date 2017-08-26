Daisy Shah on being a part of Race 3: We did have a verbal communication

Daisy Shah to star opposite Salman Khan in Race 3? Daisy Shah to star opposite Salman Khan in Race 3?

Daisy Shah has revealed she was approached for Race 3 a few years ago, but stopped short of confirming if she would be a part of the film. The actor, who made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in Jai Ho, said she was in talks with the makers way back in 2014.

“When Jai Ho had released Ramesh Taurani (producer) did speak to me about the film but after that there was no talk. The talks happened in 2014 and the makers were working on the script. The director was not locked,” Daisy said.

“I have not signed the film (yet) but we did have verbal communication. Let’s not comment on whether I am doing the film or not as it is unethical on my part to talk about it. Producers will make the announcement,” she added.

Salman, 51, has, reportedly, replaced Saif Ali Khan as the lead in the action-thriller. Abbas-Mustan directed the first two films, but according to the reports, choreographer-director Remo D’ Souza has been roped in to helm the third movie. However, no formal announcements have been made yet.

Remo and Salman do have a project, which is about a father-daughter relationship. The film is a dance-drama for which Salman would start prepping up in 2018.

Earlier, there were rumours that after the failure of Tubelight, Salman has backed out of Remo’s film. However, in an interview to indianexpress.com, Remo said, “Salman Khan is very much a part of my dance film where he plays the role of a father. He is a man of his words.”

Meanwhile, Salman is busy with his upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai, which is scheduled for Christmas release this year. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who directed Salman in super hit 2016 film Sultan.

This film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

(With inputs of PTI)

