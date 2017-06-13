Daddy trailer: Arjun Rampal’s ruthless act as gangster Arun Gawli might be a game changer. Watch video

Daddy film is a biopic on gangster Arun Gawli and stars Arjun Rampal, Farhan Akhtar, Aishwarya Rajesh and Mir Sarwar. Daddy film is a biopic on gangster Arun Gawli and stars Arjun Rampal, Farhan Akhtar, Aishwarya Rajesh and Mir Sarwar.

We have surely waited for long to see Arjun Rampal in such an edgy avatar. Thanks to his upcoming film Daddy, we can say the actor is back and doing something he has never done before. The trailer of the much awaited film just landed, and it has only proved the fact that the 44-year-old star has given it his all to play the lead role. Daddy is a biopic on jailed gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli. Arjun had sometime back said that the film “is not an image-building exercise and steers clear of glorifying anything that is undesirable”. Daddy’s trailer only proves that.

The trailer of Daddy is convincing as it successfully recreates the 1970s Mumbai underworld. Arjun Rampal is seen in the signature Maharashtrian attire with the perfect Marathi accent. Not to miss his crisp dialogues complete with his body language that give the millennials a sneak peek into the life of mobster Arun Gawli.

The poster of Daddy, which was shared by Arjun few days ago, showed his mug-shot as he looked every bit the mafia don Arun Gawli. Flaunting a prosthetic nose, long tresses, a beard and an intense look, Arjun looked every inch his part. As stated by the makers, Daddy gives an an insight into the Mumbai underworld and traces Arun Gawli’s journey from his rise as India’s most feared gangsters to eventually becoming a politician. The movie is narrated from multiple perspectives and spans over four decades. The film’s teaser was released last year in December, and its new trailer has only made cinefans more curious.

Daddy has been co-written and directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. The political crime drama will mark Ashim’s foray into the mainstream cinema after his feature-length documentary John & Jane and Miss Lovely, both of which bagged National Awards. Daddy also stars Farhan Akhtar, Aishwarya Rajesh and Mir Sarwar.

