Daddy song Qawwali teaser: Arjun Rampal wishes his fans Eid Mubarak, watch video

Arjun Rampal’s film Daddy’s song Qawwali will be released on Eid. The actor took to his official Twitter account to tweet the same and also released a teaser of the song, which features himself and Aishwarya Rajesh. This could be the next big Bollywood qawwali after Adnan Sami’s Bhar Do Jholi Meri from Bhajrangi Bhaijaan. We see Aishwarya stopping Arjun from going out, as it is Eid the next day.

The actor tweeted, “So here it is boys and girls,Daddy ki taraf se.. http://bit.ly/EidMubaarakTeaser … #EidMubaarak @DaddyRealStory @sajidmusickhan @wajidkhan7 @TSeries.”

In the film, the actor plays the role of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli. So far, the trailer has got a positive response from the audience, and Arjun, who also happens to be the co-writer of this film, seems to be happy with the direction that Daddy has taken. In earlier interviews, when asked if he was the obvious choice after having written the film, the actor replied that it was not. In fact, he had told IANS that had he failed the look test, he wouldn’t have worked on the film.

Talking about this, he said, “I am playing a real life character, so the first thing for me was to look like him. I did not go to the gym for two years and stopped lifting weight to lose 20 kg, as I had muscle. For the character, I had to look thin. Such physical transformation along with the production design through which Ashim created the world of Arun Gawli…It helped me as a performer.”

Not just this, Arjun Rampal also used prosthetic nose to get the resemblance just right. The film is slated for release on July 21.

