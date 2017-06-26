Daddy song Eid Mubarak: Arjun Rampal song keeps it real, watch video

A still from Daddy song Eid Mubarak starring Arjun Rampal. A still from Daddy song Eid Mubarak starring Arjun Rampal.

Arjun Rampal film Daddy’s new song ‘Eid Mubarak’ is not interested in being loud. There is a tradition in Bollywood to make festival songs a bit glamourous. ‘Eid Mubarak’ is about the true spirit of Eid. The song is a refreshing take on how Muslim families in some cities celebrate the festival. Based on the life of gangster Arun Gawli, the film visits the underbelly of crime in Mumbai. Eid Mubarak also takes you to the lanes of Muslim ghettos and is a silent commentary on the life of those people who inhabited them. There is also a hush-hush quality to the song, with each frame captured in dim light. You can barely see the characters. The song also has a unique aesthetic quality to it.

You see stolen glances, passing of platters of food around and some stunning visuals of mosque captured at dawn. The first few words of a song are about forgetting enmity on the day and mingling with friends. We also get a glimpse of the domestic life of Arjun’s character. The song suggests that Arjun has another love interest besides his wife. The song sets out with Arjun’s wife saying, “I have learned about two harsh truths about underworld on Eid. First is that enemies try to hold negotiations like friends on a festival. And no should drag family members in small fights between two gangs”.

Daddy casts light on the life of gangster Arun Gawli who once controlled the criminal activities in central Mumbai. Gawli’s gang Byculla Company was in a constant power struggle with Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company gang during 80’s and 90’s.

