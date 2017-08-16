Daddy song Aala Re Aala Ganesha: This Arjun Rampal song should be on your Ganesh Chaturthi playlist. Watch song

Arjun Rampal-starrer Daddy’s new song Aala Re Aala Ganesha is out. Arjun Rampal-starrer Daddy’s new song Aala Re Aala Ganesha is out.

Arjun Rampal is all set to portray gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in his next film Daddy. The makers of the political crime drama unveiled a new song from the movie on the occasion of Independence Day. The song, titled Aala Re Aala Ganesha, shows Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations taking place on the streets of Mumbai. The ten-day festival is all set to kick off on August 25. Also, in the song, we get a glimpse of the crime happening in the city.

Arjun Rampal shared the link of the song on his Twitter account and posted, “Here it is #AalaReAalaGanesha, enjoy. @DaddyRealStory @aishu_dil @TSeries @SajidMusicKhan @wajidkhan7 http://bit.ly/AalaReAalaGanesha …”

Composed by Sajid-Wajid, Daddy’s new song Aala Re Aala Ganesha is sung by Wajid and the lyrics of the song is written by Prashant Ingole & Sajid. The film is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. Daddy, which has been co-produced by Arjun Rampal and Rutvij Patel, also stars South Indian actress Aishwarya Rajesh.

Daddy is the first biopic of Arjun. Talking about the film, Arjun told indianexpress.com, “Daddy isn’t a propaganda film, we’re not glorifying anything or anybody. It’s going to be a film where the audience will have to form an opinion of him. We’re looking at five decades of Gawli’s life from several points of view — his family, his gang, his rivals, the police — so it’s a balanced film. After two years of meetings, he agreed, and that’s when his mask came off, the walls between us came down. There was a lot of ease between us. Some of his crew from Dagdi Chawl are extras in the film as well. Ashim has recreated old Bombay and it’s a film with so much detail, you’ll have to watch it twice, whether you like it or not.”

Watch Daddy’s new song Aala Re Aala Ganesha here:

Also see Daddy actor Arjun Rampal’s tweet here:

While Daddy was earlier scheduled to release on July 21, the film was postponed and will now release on September 8 this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd