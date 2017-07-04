Daddy: Arjun Rampal film’s release pushed and the reason is Arun Gawli. Read more

Arjun Rampal’s Daddy release date has now been pushed two months ahead. Arjun Rampal’s Daddy release date has now been pushed two months ahead.

Actor Arjun Rampal-led biopic of politician-turned-gangster Arun Gawli, titled Daddy, will not hit the theatres as per its original release date on July 21. It has now been pushed to two months ahead. The decision came on the request of Arun’s daughter Geeta, who is hopeful that her father will get parole in September and thus might be able to speak to the audience about the film.

The movie, whose making took three years, has the involvement of Gawli family and Geeta is quite thrilled about the way it has shaped up. That’s the reason she met Arjun to request the date to be pushed so that Arun can promote the film.

Talking about her meeting with the actor, Geeta said in a statement, “I am really excited to show the film to everyone and I felt it would be special and auspicious to have the film release when my daddy was out on parole. I am really hoping that he gets parole at the time. I want the world to see the film and know the real daddy who has been our pillar of strength for so many years. I wanted them to release the film in September instead. ”

Happy with the project, Geeta added that Arjun and director Ashim Walia have shown ‘every’ aspect of her father’s life. “To see Daddy in person and on screen is very different. We cannot wait for the movie and are overwhelmed by the trailer. Arjun and Ashim have shown every aspect of our fathers life in this movie. We have no words to describe what we are going through. Over the last 3 years, Arjun has really understood my father and I really respect that he has kept his feelings in mind and made this movie while staying true to the ups and downs that he has endured in his life.”

Another reason for her to ask the makers for the date to be pushed is that she feels, for her father it will also be auspicious to release Daddy during the Ganesh festival, which has been very close to Arun’s heart.

