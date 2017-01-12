Dabboo Ratnani’s 2017 calendar: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sunny Leone, Alia Bhatt pics are out. See pics

Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar for 2017 featured Disha Patani and Sunny Leone in their hot avatars. Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar for 2017 featured Disha Patani and Sunny Leone in their hot avatars.

Bollywood’s leading photographer Dabboo Ratnani officially unveiled his annual celebrity calendar on Wednesday evening. Just like previous years, this year too the ace photographer managed to capture in his lens the A-listers of Bollywood in their sizzling avatars.

Like always, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and Vidya Balan among others graced the calendar while the new entrants Disha Patani and Sunny Leone added the oomph quotient to it.

This year’s calendar was more about the young blood of the industry as Heropanti star Kriti Sanon, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt (Dear Zindagi), Anushka Sharma (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor looked impeccably hot in the photoshoot.

Shah Rukh said, “Next year I’m going to expose this couple (referring to Dabboo and his wife) for what they actually are. They are really really, they are perverts. They have been exposing and exploiting our bodies beginning from 2016. My deal with Dabboo now is that whatever he makes me wear, whichever pose he makes me pose in, I’m gonna make him do the same.”

The legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan likes Dabboo’s concept of the yearly calendar as to him the calendar brings together the entire Indian film industry in a few pages.

Here are some of the pictures of Dabboo Ratnani’s 2017 calendar.

Last year it was Lisa Haydon who went topless for the calendar’s photoshoot and this year Disha Patani followed the suit.

