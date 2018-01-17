Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2018: Look out for ‘sandy’ Alia Bhatt and ‘smoky’ Shah Rukh Khan

“Sexy, hot, smoking, gritty, watery, colourful, naughty, edgy, sizzling, intense,” are only some of the words which celebrities of tinsel town have to say about Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar for 2018. It’s the 19th anniversary of the calendar embellished with the glamorous clicks of Bollywood stars. As it is a ‘year-ender’ tradition for Priyanka Chopra, it has also become the much-awaited calendar over the years. Featuring on the calendar like every year are Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Kajol, Aamir Khan and others. The one who is making her debut on the calendar is Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar. Last year it was girl-next-door Disha Patani who stunned all with her debut shoot for it.
The first teaser video shared on the official Facebook page of Dabboo Ratnani Photography has the celebrities talking about their experience of working with Ratnani. They also are heard talking about the efforts the ace photographer make them go through to capture them at their best. “I look forward to this every year,” says Tumhari Sulu actor Vidya Balan and for Golmaal Again actor Parineeti Chopra the day when she will not get a call for this calendar will be a hint for her that she is on her way out.
A sneak peek at the calendar has been shared by actors Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor on their social media handles. Also, we know that Alia Bhatt has played a “sandy holi” this time with Ratnani and Farhan Akhtar has shot in water for the calendar. Amitabh, Abhishek, Shah Rukh, Arjun Rampal and Hrithik are some of the celebrities who have been a part of this annual ritual for 17 years. And when Amitabh complains to Dabboo for not inviting for the other two, Dabboo reveals that the other two were women calendar.
Check out the clicks from Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar while we await the official release of the calendar.
The official calendar is yet to be released.
